NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the last week of class at Jackson-Milton Schools, and one end-of-the-year tradition always ends with a bang.

Wednesday was rocket launch time!

Each year, eighth graders design and build them, then blast them off from the track. Crowds of kids get to watch and cheer them on.

Students say they look forward to seeing their science projects take flight.

“It’s basically 2-liter pop bottles. They put them together. There are various things — they have to find the center of gravity, they have to balance it out when they take flight,” said science teacher Brian Weidenthal.

With the help of an air compressor, some rockets made it all the way across the football field. Others went straight up, then right back down.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.