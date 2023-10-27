POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Poland Schools cut the ribbon on its new greenhouse Friday.

The Poland Schools Foundation helped fund the project securing the money through grants. Foundation president Abbey Rhein said it gives students hands-on learning opportunities in a variety of classes and also opens up the possibility of partnering with neighboring schools that also have similar projects in the works.

“It’s going to be a really great thing for the schools to be able to have students interact with each other in the area,” said Abbey Rhein, president of the Poland Schools Foundation. “I also think it’s going to provide a lot more educational opportunities for our students.”

Students in botany classes will be responsible for maintaining the greenhouse.

Poland’s superintendent hopes this project will encourage other teachers to apply for grants that will benefit its students.