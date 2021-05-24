Local school to use donation from car dealer to provide extra support for students

The donation is Apostolakis Honda's way of thanking Lakeview Middle School for its commitment to education and the community

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A big donation took place on Monday from a car dealer in Cortland to a local school.

Apostolakis Honda presented a $2,000 check to Lakeview Middle School.

Lakeview Principal Ashley Handrych hopes to put the money toward programming to help students who’ve had learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working on programming in the district to remediate that and so we’ll be able to utilize this money to work on those programs,” she said.

“We know that as the school year winds down, they’re looking ahead for next year. Sometimes there’s things in the budget that just don’t fit in but we’re able to help with this donation and make it go tenfold,” said Jess Briganti, marketing director for Apostolakis Honda.

Dealership representatives say the donation is their way of thanking the school for its commitment to education and the community.