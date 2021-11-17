Local school supports 3rd grader battling cancer with welcome home parade

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Elementary School continues to show its support for a third-grade student battling cancer.

On Wednesday, students and staff held signs cheering on Anthony as he rode in his mother Sheila Carmella’s car. They wanted to welcome him home with a drive-thru parade.

Anthony was diagnosed in April with a stage 4 Wilms tumor, which is a childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

He has already had two major surgeries, radiation treatment and was just released from the hospital on Monday, which is his birthday.

“The school has been amazing. They’ve done so much to just make my children feel very special and it’s very important. It’s been rough,” Carmella said.

Carmella says Anthony is in good spirits.

He has three more chemo treatments ahead but recent scans showed the cancer is almost completely gone.