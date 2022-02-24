HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Howland Middle School students have raised more than $15,000 by simply reading.

It’s all a part of the school’s Read-A-Thon! which ends Friday.

For the first time, Howland partnered with read-a-thon.com to host the event. Students registered to participate and were encouraged to log their reading time and find sponsors willing to support their reading journey.

So far, students have read for more than 143,000 minutes.

The money raised will go toward the school library and the English Language Arts Department.