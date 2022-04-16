BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — Many people are from the generation that remembers playing sports outside.

Unfortunately, many of those courts and diamonds are gone or in bad shape.

West Branch Schools is addressing this by adding an outdoor basketball and volleyball court. It’s been in the works for four years.

Now they’ve fundraised $75,000 to put in the court. It’ll cost around $100,000. It’s going on a piece of land outside of the gym.

It used to be owned by Columbia Gas and TC Energy — who ended up donating it.

All of this to give their teams and others space to play.

“I thought it was really important for our younger kids to be able to come here and play and even adults can come and play after school, in the evenings or in the summertime,” said West Branch girls basketball coach Walt DeShields.

They should break ground on the court once the weather dries up. The court will be 50′ by 90′.