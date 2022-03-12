EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — This weekend East Palestine High School put on their first play since the start of COVID.

The play is a Disney musical called “The Newsies” based on a turn of the century newspaper boy strike.

Teachers, students and community members like the Columbiana County Sheriff Deputies joined in the play.

“COVID took away a lot of the magic of the programs we have in the school, and being back with as many community members we have and with my friends being able to put on something the rest of the community can watch is almost magical and it amazing to be back,” said senior Cooper Figley.

They will have a matinee showing Sunday at 2:30 p.m.