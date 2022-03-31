BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A program at Brookfield Local Schools is helping students turn their ideas into something, whether it’s through printing, carving, or embroidery.

There’s a room in Brookfield High School where student creativity comes to life.

It’s called Maker Space, where using 20 different machines and 11 different processes an idea can become an object.

Take Junior Sam Godsave for example.

“I draw a lot,” said Godsave.

It’s here the drawings on Godsave’s phone are transferred onto a computer and printed directly on a t-shirt.

“It’s very euphoric. It’s like a really great feeling of like wow that’s mine and it’s on someone else’s shirt or like on a cup or something, and it’s a really great feeling,” said Godsave.

Junior Luca Franz uses what he’s learned to create hats, t-shirts and signs — some printed, others carved or using embroidery– all bearing his lawn care business name and logo which he also designed.

“It’s great, I mean I’m able to, you know, do stuff in school that I can use in real life,” said Franz. “Well, I think it’s just like a good opportunity that I have to do this in school and it allows me to, you know, market and get my name out there with all like the signs we’ve made and my logo.”

Maker Space was built two years ago where the lessons taught go beyond just computer and design skills, but also include math and language arts.

“We see more kids with more genuine smiles and enjoyment in here by creating and building and taking things with them than you do in what would be considered a regular classroom. It is really really special when you see kids’ designs come to life,” said coordinator George Lesnansky Jr.