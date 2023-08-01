Editor’s note: This story clarifies information about what taxpayers would pay if this is approved.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem City School District has been presented with a massive gift, but it comes with a stipulation.

The Salem Community Foundation is donating $10 million toward the construction of a new K-8 school. But, it will only be donated if voters say yes to a property tax levy in November, which is the same levy that failed in May.

Without the gift, the tax would be an additional $15.

You can see the full report, as well as what the average taxpayer would pay, in the Morning Journal.