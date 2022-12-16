NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department.

Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that the Newton Falls police department was recently voted to disband.

According to the statement, the Newton Falls Village Police Department will continue to provide school resource officer services to the school district through December 31, 2022.The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department will begin providing school resource officer services on January 1, 2023.

Christopher said that the safety of the students and staff in the Newton Falls school district is his number one priority.