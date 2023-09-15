AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown is over halfway to its fundraising goal for a new park.

The park project will cost $998,000. They’ve raised over $550,000 so far. Of that $550,000, $100,000 has been from donations and fundraising by school staff and families, $50,000 from a donation by the commissioners and $400,000 has been allocated from the MCBDD Board.

The playground will be accessible for students in wheelchairs or who have trouble walking and will have adaptive basketball courts and bike trails.

Work on the playground is expected to begin early next year as fundraising efforts continue.