COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Crestview Local Schools employed Daniel Hill as superintendent of the school district at the most recent meeting board of education meeting.

Hill is under a three-year contract at a salary of $126,828 per year. His contract expires on July 2025, according to the meeting agenda.

The Board also adopted Board Policies/Bylaws which were presented for review at the June 15, 2022 board meeting.

At the meeting, the Board appointed a delegate and alternate to OSBA Capital Conference in Columbus, Ohio, in November 2022 and approved expenses for the delegate and alternate to attend.