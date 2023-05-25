WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- The Wellsville community is mourning the loss of its high school volleyball coach.

The school announced on Tuesday that Wellsville High School Volleyball head coach Jonathan Stokes has passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Coach Stokes. We are very saddened to hear of his passing. We appreciate everything you have done for the students of WHS! RIP Coach! You will be missed!”

Stokes, 52, took over the program in 2021 following the departure of Ohio’s winningest volleyball coach Dan McKinstry. Wellsville won its third consecutive district title last season. The Tigers have reached the Regional Final in the past two seasons from 2021-2022.