NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a community drug awareness event at Jackson-Milton High School Tuesday

It’s being presented by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force in partnership with Jackson-Milton and Western-Reserve Local Schools.

It’ll take place in the Jackson-Milton High School Cafetorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The focus will be to educate parents and faculty on drug-related issues the task force is seeing in young adults across the Valley.

Representatives from Meridien Services and the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office will also be there.

“We’re trying to educate them on the whole process of what we do, what we look out for, what can happen what has happened in the past and what we can work to try to help them in prevention,” said Laurence McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

The event is free and open to the general public.