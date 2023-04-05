NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Local School District has provided an update in regard to the process of hiring a new superintendent.

According to the school’s website, three candidates were invited to participate in a final round of interviews on Wednesday, April 5.

The Springfield Local School Board of Education is expected to announce the new superintendent at the April 17 board meeting. The three finalists are:

Tony DelBoccio- Principal/Assistant Superintendent at East Palestine High School

Dave Malone- Intermediate Principal at Springfield Local Schools

Rachel Smith- Superintendent at Youngstown Community School

According to the district, school officials are diligently and carefully conducting a thorough investigation and reviewing each candidate’s credentials, employment history, personal/professional background, references, experience, etc.

Out of the 14 candidates who applied, six were interviewed.