YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When is the last time you had a puzzle-shaped pizza? Now’s your chance, and you’ll be helping out a good cause.

Potential Development is partnering with Cocca’s Pizza for their first-ever “Pizz-A The Puzzle Fundraiser.”

All month long a puzzle-shaped pizza will be available for purchase at five of Cocca’s locations, Including Canfield, Boardman, Girard, Niles, and Poland.

This isn’t the first time they’ve partnered up. They’ve done the Mahoning Valley Pizza Cookoff for several years.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Potential Development School for Students with Autism.

“If you’d ever go to their school and see what all these fundraisers have done, it’s just tremendous. We’re so excited to be a part of it,” said Steve Cocca.

Joni Harmon with Potential Development said the money goes directly into the classrooms.

“All this funding will help us fill the classrooms and get what we need to start off the 2022-2023 school year,” she said.

The fundraiser comes at an ideal time. Potential Development has 250 students attending next year, quite an increase from their average numbers.

Both Potential Development and Cocca’s Pizza hope to make this an annual fundraiser.