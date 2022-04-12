GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Prom season is right around the corner, and students at Girard High School are learning about the dangers of driving while impaired.

It was all a part of a program hosted by Students Making a Safer Highway, or S.M.A.S.H., and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Tuesday afternoon juniors and seniors donned goggles to mimic the effect of being drunk and attempted to navigate through an obstacle course.

The school principal, teachers, and School Resource Officers even participated.

The goal of the activity was to teach students about the control they have over other people’s lives when they’re behind the wheel.