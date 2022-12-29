NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes.

A letter was sent home Thursday to Newton Falls parents and community members informing them of flooding inside the school as a result of a sprinkler system freezing and bursting.

Sent by Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher, the letter states more than 90% of the high school wing of the building experienced 2-3 inches of flooding, causing significant water damage to the gymnasium and offices.

The Newton Falls Joint Fire District turned off the water in the building and a disaster restoration company began managing the damage.

Due to the damage, all basketball home games are being relocated. A list of the new locations can be found on Newton Falls’ school website.

Courtesy: Newton Falls Schools

In Youngstown, Rayen Early College also has water damage. Several disaster trucks were there to clean up Thursday, and there was a dumpster and damaged furniture in the parking lot.

WKBN saw severe damage to the first and second floors of the high school, though the full extent of the damage isn’t clear yet.

Youngstown Rayen Early College

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.