CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local school districts are participating in a job fair in Canfield on April 20.

Districts are recruiting teachers through all grade and content areas. Districts attending include:

  • Boardman Local Schools
  • Canfield Local Schools
  • ESC of Eastern Ohio (formerly Mahoning County ESC)
  • Lowellville Local Schools
  • Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
  • Mahoning County Regional Council of Governments
  • Potential Development
  • Sebring Local Schools
  • South Range Local Schools
  • Struthers City Schools
  • United Local Schools
  • West Branch Local Schools
  • Western Reserve Local Schools
  • Youngstown City Schools
  • Youngstown Community Schools

The job fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. until noon on April 20. It will be held at the ESC of Eastern Ohio at 7320 N Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.

Candidates can pre-register by visiting esceasternohio.org. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.

It is encouraged for candidates to bring copies of their resumes as well as any student teaching portfolio materials.