CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local school districts are participating in a job fair in Canfield on April 20.

Districts are recruiting teachers through all grade and content areas. Districts attending include:

Boardman Local Schools

Canfield Local Schools

ESC of Eastern Ohio (formerly Mahoning County ESC)

Lowellville Local Schools

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Mahoning County Regional Council of Governments

Potential Development

Sebring Local Schools

South Range Local Schools

Struthers City Schools

United Local Schools

West Branch Local Schools

Western Reserve Local Schools

Youngstown City Schools

Youngstown Community Schools

The job fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. until noon on April 20. It will be held at the ESC of Eastern Ohio at 7320 N Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.

Candidates can pre-register by visiting esceasternohio.org. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.

It is encouraged for candidates to bring copies of their resumes as well as any student teaching portfolio materials.