CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local school districts are participating in a job fair in Canfield on April 20.
Districts are recruiting teachers through all grade and content areas. Districts attending include:
- Boardman Local Schools
- Canfield Local Schools
- ESC of Eastern Ohio (formerly Mahoning County ESC)
- Lowellville Local Schools
- Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- Mahoning County Regional Council of Governments
- Potential Development
- Sebring Local Schools
- South Range Local Schools
- Struthers City Schools
- United Local Schools
- West Branch Local Schools
- Western Reserve Local Schools
- Youngstown City Schools
- Youngstown Community Schools
The job fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. until noon on April 20. It will be held at the ESC of Eastern Ohio at 7320 N Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.
Candidates can pre-register by visiting esceasternohio.org. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.
It is encouraged for candidates to bring copies of their resumes as well as any student teaching portfolio materials.