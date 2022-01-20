Local school district working to combat national staff shortage

(WKBN) – Thursday, the National Education Association addressed the nationwide teacher shortage. One thing teachers are asking for — to feel heard.

The teacher shortage has been an issue across the nation since 2017. Between quarantines and virtual teaching, more people are leaving education.

According to the Poland Local School District, it sees the biggest gap in support services. The district is increasing substitute pay. It’s also looking at having existing support staff — like bus drivers — fill in as substitutes.

“We have a lot of competitors now. You know, people can find jobs making as much, if not more, in other fields, and we have to respond to those,” said Poland Local Schools Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

Poland Schools is looking to hire substitutes and bus drivers. You can find more information on applying by calling the school district or emailing Superintendent Hockenberry at chockenberry@polandschools.org.