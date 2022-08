We’ve rounded up a wide variety of back-to-school essentials to suit everyone’s needs.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Local School District will host its annual Meet the Teacher and Back to School Bash.

It starts at 6 p.m. Monday evening on the campus in Berlin Center.

Parents and Students are invited to meet the teachers and drop off school supplies from 6 to 7 p.m. And, the bash goes from 6 to 8:30.

The bash will feature dozens of vendors, basket raffles, activities and sign up information will be provided.