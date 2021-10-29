Local school district implements new “Mask to Play, Test to Stay” COVID-19 policy

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, Poland Schools will implement a new option released by the Ohio Department of Health.

The ODH revealed the “Mask to Play, Test to Stay” policy Tuesday.

Those who are direct contacts can remain in school as long as they wear a mask for 14 days but must be tested and isolated if they show symptoms.

Close contacts who are asymptomatic and involved in extracurricular activities can still participate but must wear a mask, get tested when they’re first exposed and get re-tested on days five through seven.

“We feel like this is a great opportunity for us to align with the Ohio Department of Health and kind of move forward and see what impact this has,” said Poland Village School District superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

Hockenberry said the district has been masked for 40 days and cases have gone down.

Students, staff and parents are still strongly encouraged to wear masks but will not be required to do so during class time.