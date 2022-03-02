(WKBN) – Students at local schools are taking some extra time to read Wednesday on Read Across America Day.

Lakeview Elementary students in Cortland wore their pajamas and brought their favorite books and stuffed animals along with them to school.

In Boardman, Stadium Elementary’s themes at school this week are reading and Dr. Seuss. Each day this week will incorporate these themes for the students and teachers to participate in.

Wednesday’s theme is Wacky Wednesday; students and faculty are to dress in their wackiest outfits.

This week helps increase the excitement for students about reading.

“For me, the most fun part is just seeing the kids come in every day and being excited and they’re like, ‘Oh, what’re you wearing today…” said Elizabeth Murphy, the school librarian.

Thursday’s theme is to dress like a Dr. Seuss character.

The author is a big deal for the school. A couple of faculty members painted some of the characters on the hallway walls two years ago when the pandemic started, and the students love it.

The day of reading is celebrated each year on March 2, which is Dr. Seuss’s birthday.