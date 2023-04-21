LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local group of teachers is getting a new contract with a wage increase in the coming school year.

According to our print partner the Morning Journal, the Lisbon school board approved a three year contract with the teacher’s union Thursday.

The new contract will include a 2.5% wage increase each year.

Superintendent Joe Siefke said negotiations remained amicable, and members of the Lisbon Education Association wanted what is best for staff and students.

The teacher’s union includes 61 teachers, but will now to 64 teachers to accommodate a new special education program for the district, according to the Morning Journal.

The contract goes into effect on July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2026.