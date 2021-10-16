Local Salvation Army taking Christmas applications for families in need

(WKBN) — The Salvation Army has started its giving season 75 days before Christmas.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, the organization is preparing for another challenging season of need, especially with COVID-19.

“Currently, we are taking Christmas applications for families in need to help with toys and food,” said Sherrylyn Moore with the Salvation Army of Mahoning County.

Applications are available over the phone. Moore said they helped over 900 families last year and their goal this year is to surpass that number.

“Our goal for Christmas altogether is usually around $350,000… I think last year we only did a little over $200,000, we did about $100,000 for kettles and then what we got from corporate donors,” said Salvation Army of Mahoning County’s Paul Moore.

This year due to the pandemic food is being distributed through a drive-thru process. This also goes for Thanksgiving dinners.

“As soon as the pandemic struck, the need went up for food. We used to have 200 to 250 a month – families that would come for food. Now we’re having probably 700 a month,” Paul Moore said.

Although it’s still a bit early, the organization is also in need of bell ringers for the Christmas season.

Last year, their number of bell ringers was down due to the pandemic but they hope to start seeing more applications. This way, they’re able to raise money and help the community.

“That’s what Christmas for us is all about, if we can help the kids and brighten their Christmas, that’s what we want to do,” Paul Moore said.

The Salvation Army of Mahoning County is taking applications from families through Oct. 28. They have people waiting by the phones Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.