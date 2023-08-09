BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County is showing off its new mobile canteen.

The van was on display during an appreciation dinner Wednesday evening at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.

The Salvation Army of Mahoning County’s area coordinator, Paul Moore, says having the canteen will allow the Salvation Army to assist more people in need.

“It’s really like an emergency disaster canteen, but we’re going to use it here in Mahoning County to… a lot of times for feeding people, taking out hygiene kits, and we can take it around different spots where there’s people in need that may not be able to get to our building for food,” Moore said.

Moore says they’ve been waiting for the canteen for about three years and they’re excited to put it into service.