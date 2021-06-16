Local safety expert has message for swimmers and parents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As summer temps are getting warmer, many people head to the pool or the lake to cool off. Swimming is a great way to get exercise and to have some fun.

Recently, there have been a number of water-related accidents across Ohio. Kevin Tarpley, chairman of the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy suggests several safety tips.

Get children into swim lessons as soon as possible

Bring proper sun protectants like sunscreen, hats, and eyewear

If you have a pool in your backyard, have a fence around the area

Be mindful of large waves and currents in lakes or oceans

Tarpley said the most important thing you can do is keep an eye on your swimmers.

“If parents are bringing their toddlers and their kids that are 5 years old, 6 years old, 7 years old, they need to make sure that they are keeping their eye on their children as well as allowing the lifeguards to do it,” Tarpley said.

As simple as it may sound to keep an eye on your swimmers, it could possibly save them from an accident.