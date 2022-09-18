HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A few dozen runners and walkers in the Shenango Valley honored Eliza Fletcher the woman that was kidnapped and murdered while on her morning run.

Organizers wanted to raise awareness and finish Eliza’s run.

The tragic news of Eliza Fletcher’s murder struck a chord amongst the running community nationwide.

“It hit hard and I think it’s just another reminder of none of us are completely 100% safe,” said Jammie Clark, Cycle Life Assistant Manager.

On Sunday, Cycle Life, Buhl Park and Mercer County AWARE joined forces to finish Eliza’s run.

Those in attendance wore purple and pink ribbons, the same color as what Eliza wore on her final run.

Before hitting the pavement, organizers reminded everyone of safety tips they can take.

Including if it’s nighttime to wear bright colors and if you are going to be using headphones to maybe only wear one. But, if you are going to wear two, make sure you keep it at a low enough volume to where you can hear traffic and others.

And sharing location is something advocates say is especially important.

“Whether it be a friend, relative, neighbor, whoever it is. Sharing that location with somebody just in case something would be to happen is crucial,” said Tesla Korodi, AWARE adult counselor advocate.

AWARE focuses on preventing domestic violence and sexual assault in the county. The agency says that violence of this nature isn’t just in the home.

“It can be anywhere. It can happen to anyone at any place. So, its definitely something to be aware of regardless if its in the home or outside of the home,” said Korodi.

Despite that, they don’t want to see anyone stop exercising out of fear.

The goal is to remind everyone that regardless of their age, gender or even what time they work out in the day, they should always feel safe.