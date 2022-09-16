YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan spent the morning listening to local business leaders interested in landing government contracts.

Ryan held a roundtable discussion Friday morning at the Youngstown Business Incubator.

A number of local executives described the products they make and looked for suggestions to pitch their ideas to the government.

One of those executives was a CEO from North Carolina who is looking to open a facility in Youngstown to be closer to customers in the Midwest.

“We need support through programs in the military. If they’re supporting us for our corrosion programs, for example, with the Navy, it’s very helpful for us to get out technology front and center and get it supported,” said Marty Efird, of United Protective Technologies.

Ryan said events like this showcase the potential for job creation in the Valley.