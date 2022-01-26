Local roundtable discusses if America has progressed over Biden’s 1st year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local congressman and members of the Republican National Committee were asking area residents and others if they think they’re better off now than when Joe Biden first became president.

Rep. Bill Johnson served as moderator Wednesday afternoon for a group of invited politicians, business people and residents during a roundtable discussion at The Magic Tree in Boardman.

The event was held coinciding with the start of the Biden Administration’s second year in Washington.

“This is a conversation. How are things going? What are your needs and concerns? Where do you think America is — on the right track, the wrong track? Maybe some ideas on what we need to do to fix those things,” Johnson said.

The guests were asked how the president’s actions and policies are affecting them in their everyday lives.