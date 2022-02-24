LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of Oriel Rodgers Road in Liberty that washed away back in August is back open, making it more convenient for homeowners in the area and faster response times for emergency responders.

“I think it’s a much more stable structure and it will hold up much better,” said road superintendent Wayne Hickman.

It had been closed since mid-August when heavy rains washed away a culvert, taking out a portion of the road with it.

“It is supposed to be designed to be passed for a 25-year storm and it will hold up much better than the last one we had because it did not have full-height headwalls,” said Hickman.

With assistance from the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and Foust Construction, it has been repaired and the large gap in the road is no longer there.

The road may be back open but the project isn’t completed just yet. They’re waiting on asphalt to arrive in the next month or so to pave over where they made repairs.

“Waiting for the topcoat of pavement that will be in hopefully sometime in April when the asphalt plants open up then it’ll be nice and smooth,” said township trustee Greg Cizmar.

In the meantime, a sign warns drivers to slow down for the rough road.

Its reopening comes as welcome news for first responders.

“We are back down under six minutes or so for the response to that area which — in a fire — every minute counts,” said Liberty Fire Chief Douglas Theobald.

People who live in the neighborhood have mixed feelings about it.

“It’s been very quiet, very nice. I think all the neighbors would agree not having the through traffic has been kind of a nice break, but the convenience now of being able to use both ways is welcome too,” said Liberty resident Sheryl Neuman.