YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police will be out in force Friday looking for drunk drivers. Using a service, like Uber or Lyft is an option for those who will be driving.

Chris Matesevic has worked for two years for Lyft and Uber, and he has some stories. If you’re new to it, here’s what Chris says you can expect on a busy day like St. Patrick’s Day.

“St. Paddy’s Day, I did this last year. Pretty busy in the morning, but later in the evening, it gets really busy. If you get a chance, try to call ahead to schedule your rides. Your wait times could range from 15 minutes to an hour, and the rates do go up during busy times,” said Matesevic.

You’ll have to download the app for both Uber and Lyft ride services. Contacting them an hour ahead of time or more can help save you money.