NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Don’t throw your Bed Bath and Beyond coupons away just yet. You have another option where you can use any of their mailed coupons.

Boscov’s will now accept coupons mailed from the home goods chain, which filed for bankruptcy last weekend and is set to wind down operations.

The coupons can be exchanged for $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more throughout the store.

The deal is good through May 31 and can be redeemed at any Boscov’s location