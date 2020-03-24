Local restaurants thankful for community’s support during uncertain times

The owner of The Falcon Grille & Tavern says it's the community of people who order food that keeps the business afloat

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than half of Ohioans get their food from restaurants. Here in the Valley, many of those restaurants are doing what they can during the COVID-19 crisis.

We learned how some local restaurants have adjusted to restrictions of takeout or delivery only. Some are struggling while others are finding ways to keep operating.

Restaurants that provide carry-out like The Falcon Grille & Tavern say it’s the community of people who order that keeps their businesses afloat.

“Thanks to the community and their support, our carry-out business was up last week and as a result, we were able to keep all of our full-time people employed and a couple of our part-time people,” said John Stefan, The Falcon Grille & Tavern.

He said through the madness, carry-outs have been successful.

“It’s been different but luckily for us, we do about 50% of our business carry-out anyway,” Stefan said.

Bethany and Juan Martinez are owners of the Calaveras Mexican Bar & Grill in Austintown. They said it’s about helping their employees and customers right now.

“A lot of people are unemployed right now, some people aren’t able to collect unemployment. We wanted to offer food people could afford while also trying to help us stay afloat as a business,” Bethany said.

While Falcon Grille and Calaveras Mexican Grill are still open, at least two restaurants in the Valley, Stoneyard Grille & Tavern and Mizu, shut down on Tuesday.

Stoneyard owner Richard Hale said they aren’t set up for takeout or delivery. He said he doesn’t want to risk his employees getting sick from COVID-19.

