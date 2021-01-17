Local restaurants and bars excited for afternoon Browns game, avoiding curfew

The Browns kick off at 3:05 p.m. against Kansas City on CBS

(WYTV) – Bars and restaurants across the Valley are excited for the Browns playoff game, but they’re more excited it’s an afternoon game.

Because of Ohio’s curfew last week, fans could only stay out until 10 p.m. for the Browns wildcard match up against the Steelers in primetime.

This weekend will be a little different.

‘Riser Tavern and Grill’ says they’ve had a good turnout this football season, but last weekend’s games really impacted business.

“Even the 8 o’clock games haven’t been too bad for us at Riser Tavern because they weren’t important games, but those two games, the Ohio State and Browns/Steelers game definitely slowed us down because people wanted to stay somewhere and watch the game,” said Riser Tavern owner, Lisa Lorelli.

