EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant in East Liverpool is asking for the public’s help to bring an issue to the ballot.

The Vault needs a total of 50 signatures for Sunday liquor sales. So far, they have half the signatures needed to put it on the May ballot.

Only people who live in the precinct can sign it.

If it’s passed, they would like to have brunches or watch parties.

“But it will also bring more people to the downtown area, which will help the entire area to be able to visit to the other stores and other businesses that will be open,” said HR Director Lori Kline.

As of now, The Vault is closed on Sundays.