Local restaurant saved by new owners

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two childhood friends have returned to their hometown of Girard to save a restaurant that without their efforts may have closed.

Greg Spagnoletta and Jeff Marling are now the owners of the Black Horse Tavern and Grille at West Liberty and North Market Streets in Girard.

The history of the Black Horse dates to 1837 when it opened about a block away. This location was renamed the Black Horse in 2014 by a previous owner before the two men looked into buying it two months ago.

“I was on Facebook one day and I saw the post that the Black Horse was up for sale. It has been my dream to do this for a very long time. I said, ‘Why not?’ So I contacted the previous owner and came to terms and here we are,” said Marling.

The walls of the Black Horse are covered with old photos of Girard. There’s a dining room and a bar area.

Marling said one of his specialty menu items is City Chicken.

The Black Horse is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.