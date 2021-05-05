Local restaurant owner asks for patience when going out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

At El Vallarta, they even had former servers come in to help them out

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The busiest day of the year is here for Mexican restaurants. It’s Cinco de Mayo!

At El Vallarta, they even had former servers come in to help them out.

Owner Juan Vazquez just asks for everyone to be patient when coming in.

“I feel like everybody is ready to come out and celebrate, you know? Just a reason to go out and do something other than just being at home because of the pandemic,” he said.

Vazquez invites everyone to go out and celebrate with them, saying they will stay open until the party stops.