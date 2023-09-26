BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business known for its pizza and other Italian staples is now selling its sauces in jars.

The sauces are the same ones that PaPa GeGe’s Italian Villa puts on its meals in the restaurant. The sauce won five awards last year and four awards two years ago at the Sunday Sauce Showdown.

Customers can currently purchase the jarred Diablo, Blush or Sunday sauces.

“We use extra virgin olive oil in our sauce. We use imported Pecorino Romano cheese in our sauce. That, coupled with the high-end tomato product in some of the things we do to enhance the flavor of tomato… I call it simple; it’s just the simple sauce,” said Eugene “GeGe” Razzano.

“There’s an unlimited number of sauces on the shelf. That doesn’t mean that they’re all good, so we’re hoping to be at the top of that market,” said Kari Pagliaro.

A bolognese and pizza sauce will be added in the future, along with wedding soup and pasta fagioli.

PaPa GeGe’s will have online ordering for the sauces in a couple of weeks.