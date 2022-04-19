BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — About a dozen Boardman residents attended a township zoning meeting Tuesday, concerned about a potential new condo development on Tippecanoe Road.

There is a preliminary plan for a set of condos at Tippecanoe and Leffingwell Road. However, Boardman residents’ biggest complaint about that plan is a lack of answers.

The Boardman Zoning Commission told Universal Development owner Ronald Anderson to come back with more details on the project which would put 48 condo buildings on 55 acres of land near the corner of Tippecanoe and Leffingwell Road.

It would include a community center and a retaining pond at the back of the property to deal with drainage issues on the land. The condos are catered toward retirees but are open to all families and would sell for $300,000 or rent for several thousand a month.

“We have so many questions, and I don’t know if we’re satisfied with some of the answers. Our concern is for the community and the people and their safety,” said Boardman Zoning Chairman Peter Lymber.



About a dozen residents spoke up at the meeting, and many were concerned with one thing: traffic.

Right now, the proposed entrance to the gated community is offset from the Tippecanoe and Leffingwell intersection, eliminating the possibility of a traffic light.

Resident Michael Bruno lives across the street from the land. “That road is one of the most dangerous roads in the whole area, and putting 400 more possible cars there and school busses having to turn in and out is going to be chaos,” Bruno said.

The developer has not yet completed any studies, including a traffic study, on the property which was not a requirement of the initial proposal for zoning.

Jarrod Hartman has a farm right next door to the property and left a vacation in Florida to attend the meeting. He has kids and is concerned with the increased traffic near his home.

“I’m afraid they’re going to tear up the yard, put in turning lanes, put in traffic lights. I’ve never had neighbors, ever and we’re going to have a bunch of them. It’s all new,” said Hartman.

The Zoning Board is working with the developers to re-submit the proposal.