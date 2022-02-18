(WKBN) — After a year off because of the pandemic, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley held its annual benefit dinner Friday night.

First News reporter Megan Lee MC’d the event.

The mission looked back at its last two years of operations, including building a new shelter.

CEO John Muckridge said he appreciates the work everyone has put in over the last few years.

“It’s just been a privilege to serve and I’m thankful that the Lord has protected the Rescue Mission through the pandemic, and He’s been gracious, and in the midst of the pandemic building a brand new facility also. It’s mind-blowing and we’re just thankful for the community’s generosity,” said Muckridge.

A current client at the Rescue Mission and a former Rescue Mission client that is now on the Board of Directors were also featured speakers at the event.