(WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley is not only a homeless shelter, but they also offer programs to help people rejoin the workforce.

They said of the 83 adults who are staying with them, half are employed or enrolled in their job training program.

Some of those skills taught are interview training and financial literacy.

“So that when they do have income coming in they know how to budget the income, how to save and how to develop goals to sustain themselves when they move out,” said John Muckridge with the Rescue Mission.

They said some of the jobs people have who are staying at the Rescue Mission include customer service work, manufacturing and car maintenance to name a few.