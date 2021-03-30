Local representatives join effort to prohibit ‘vaccine passports’ in Ohio

The legislation would prohibit entities from requiring citizens to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to be allowed entry

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

(WKBN) – Two local representatives plan to introduce legislation they say would prohibit “vaccine passports.”

State Reps. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, and Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, have co-sponsored legislation they say would prohibit entities from requiring citizens to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to be allowed entry into an area or establishment.

“Ohioans are encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine for the health and well-being of themselves and others,” said Cutrona. “However, a vaccine should not be mandated or required by our government for our people to integrate back to a sense of normalcy. We’ve had restrictions on our freedoms for over a year and more restrictions or mandates are not the answer to every issue related to COVID-19.”

“First and foremost, vaccine passports have no place in a free society,” said Loychik. “Simultaneously, while everyone has a right to get a vaccine, a massive adoption of vaccine passports both across our state and nation would only lead to a slow economic recovery and further hinder businesses as we all seek to get back to normal.”

As a chief operating officer at an infectious disease practice in Mahoning County, Cutrona said he foresees privacy being a problem if a vaccine passport program were implemented.

Within the U.S., New York is the first state to announce a vaccine passport program called “Excelsior Pass,” which is going to use QR code technology to allow individuals into venues.

The legislation is currently seeking cosponsors within the Ohio House.

