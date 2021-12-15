Local repossession agent shot at while on the job

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – What started out as a typical night for repossession agent Zachery Baumgardner quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Went out on a call and as we got the customer’s vehicle, we pull out of the driveway and he proceeded to come out of the house screaming and discharged his firearm at us,” he said.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on Woodbine Avenue in Hubbard Township.

“Palms are sweaty, my heart’s racing, my head’s blank. I’m just trying to make sure I didn’t die,” Baumgardner said.

A frightening scenario for Baumgardner, who says he was just trying to do his job and make it home to his family.

“You can’t shoot at people and think it’s OK,” he said.

In his 10 years as a repossession agent, Baumgardner says he has now been shot at three times.

“It’s definitely something you can never get used to. It’s always scary,” Baumgardner said.

Hubbard Township police continue to investigate and say charges are pending.

Baumgardner has this message for anyone who may find themselves in a position where their property is being repossessed.

“If you’re behind on your payments more than you should be, shooting at people like that isn’t the answer… Calling the police would be the first thing you should ever do when your vehicle is being pulled out of your driveway because they’re doing their job like you do your job every day,” he said.