COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Another local lawmaker is speaking out about the decision to keep the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve and the McGuffey Family Pond and Dock under the control of Mill Creek MetroParks.

Residents have complained that the area has not been kept up by the park system and want it taken over by another entity

Rp. Lauren McNally, D-59th District, wrote a letter to the Mill Creek MetroParks Director Aaron Young and its board suggesting that she could mediate a resolution.

“I am writing to express my concern over the state of the McGuffey Family Pond and Dock at the

McGuffey Wildlife Preserve. My office has received numerous correspondence from stakeholders in and around the Preserve describing the detrimental effects the change in this property has had on the community,” McNally wrote.

McNally said she wants the board to reconsider its decision to allow the preserve to “return to nature.”

In July, Congressman Bill Johnson asked Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to take over the preserve. Johnson joined county commissioners and the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society (WHMHS) in saying that the area needs a better manager.

Johnson wrote a letter to DeWine dated July 11, 2023, expressing his support for the William Holmes McGuffey Boyhood Home Site, a designated registered National Historic Landmark with the U.S. Department of Interior, which is part of the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve. In all, it encompasses 73 acres.

Johnson also asked DeWine and the State of Ohio to “acknowledge the exceptional value” of the site.