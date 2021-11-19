Local Rep. Al Cutrona supports resolution to help hostage missionaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Al Cutrona is supporting a resolution to help 17 Ohio-based missionaries being held hostage in Haiti.

The missionaries were kidnapped while visiting an orphanage.

House Resolution 147 urges the federal government to intervene.

Cutrona said in a statement, “We must do what is right and help our fellow Americans be released from this hostage situation and should do whatever is necessary to bring them home.”

The gang holding the missionaries has demanded $1 million for each person and has threatened to kill them if the demands are not met.