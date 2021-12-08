Local Red Kettle campaign on track, volunteers needed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the holiday season comes a familiar sound — bell ringing. Volunteers are back at their red kettles for the Salvation Army.

Last year, the pandemic and its lockdowns cut down on the number of paid staff and volunteer bell ringers as well as kettle locations. It also severely impacted the amount of donations collected.

“More volunteers are coming back. There are still a few that are skeptical and a little worried. We understand that, but for the most part, I’d say about 90% of them have come back,” said Major Paul Moore.

Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign brought in just over $100,000. This year, The Salvation Army hopes to bring in twice that much with its collections in Mahoning County.

Moore said on any given day they have five to seven volunteers. They get more on the weekends but said they have several unmanned kettles on a regular basis.

If you would like to volunteer, just call the chapel on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.