Local realtors team up with animal rescue for pet food giveaway in Boardman

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Every Dog Matters Rescue has hosted eight local giveaways

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Area realtors are helping local animal charities with a pet food giveaway in Boardman this weekend.

The Youngstown Professionals Network of the Youngstown-Columbiana Association of Realtors and Warren Area Board of Realtors are partnering with Every Dog Matters Rescue.

They are holding the free giveaway from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 6329 Market Street.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescue group has hosted eight local giveaways.

They also provided more than 17,000 pounds of dog and cat food to hundreds of families in need.

