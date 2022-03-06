CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaisi Berick has gotten to his wife in Ukraine.

The local realtor’s son who WKBN reported on earlier this week found his wife and her little brother after an intense journey.

The couple will now try to escape to Poland, where they will set up a safehouse for a month until the United States starts their refugee program.

The couple also picked up two strangers that needed a lift and sent all their food, fuel, water and supplies to Kharkiv, Ukraine, a city in extreme need.

