BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday afternoon, the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors unveiled the winning banner in its Fair Housing design contest.

It was done at Boardman High School. The banner read “Fair Housing Opens Doors for Everyone,” followed by four brightly colored doors.

The winner was Boardman freshman Dimitra Coutris. She won $100.

Boardman Local Schools received $3,500.